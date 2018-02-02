Falcons owner upset with Patriots 283-diamond Super Bowl ring

(WHDH) — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says he is very upset with the New England Patriots’ decision to include 283 diamonds in their Super Bowl LI ring.

In an interview with The New York Times, Blank said he was irked by Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s apparent jab at Atlanta’s historic 28-3 collapse last February.

“I said to Robert, ‘You didn’t have to do the 28-3 in the ring,'” Blank told the newspaper. “It kind of pissed me off.”

The Patriots say they included 283 diamonds as way of illustrating what happened in the game.

No other Super Bowl ring has contained that many diamonds.

