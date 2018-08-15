(WHDH) — Pumpkin spice season is fast approaching!

Dunkin’ Donuts announced that their fall flavors will return on Aug. 27, ahead of the leaves turning and the temperatures cooling.

The highly anticipated fall menu features classic favorites and new treats:

Pumpkin- and maple pecan-flavored coffees

Maple cream cheese spreads

Apple crisp doughnuts

Belgian waffle breakfast sandwich

Pumpkin doughnuts and muffins

Pumpkin flavored K-Cup pods and packaged coffee

Festive fall doughnut featuring red icing and chocolate and orange sprinkles

In addition to the fall lineup, Dunkin’ Donuts will continue to offer the new Dunkin’ Run menu of $2 snacks.

