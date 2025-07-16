FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan announced alongside fire officials that the town will increase fire department staffing levels Wednesday afternoon.

Coogan joined fire, and other town officials at a press conference around 3 p.m. Wednesday to make the announcement. The announcement comes on the heels of the fatal Gabriel House fire that took place late Sunday night, claiming nine lives.

Earlier Wednesday, Fall River fire chief Jeffrey Bacon held a press conference around 1 p.m., providing an update on not only the mental state of the firefighters involved in the Gabriel House in Fall River, but any progress made in the investigation on the fire.

“When these stories come out, they’ll write books about them, they’ll write movies about them,” said chief Bacon.

Chief Bacon recounted some firefighters speaking about how they could not see their hands in front of their own face because of the deep, dark smoke at the facility. He said he believed that without their response, the fatality count would’ve been much higher.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, that that fire was destined to kill 50 plus people, and that the firefighters from Fall River, in conjunction with the police, and the EMS division, and the EMA division, saved all of those lives,” said Bacon. “Unfortunately, nine [were] not able to be saved.”

Chief Bacon mentioned how arriving firefighters saw the faces of residents through the windows going up ladders. He also said he’s “confident” to say the fire was accidental and started on the second floor.

Chief Bacon said all firefighters involved are back at work Wednesday.

Nine people died in the fire at Gabriel House, an assisted living facility. The cause of the fire and more is still under investigation.

