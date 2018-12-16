Fall River apartment fire leaves 1 injured

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following an early morning fire in Fall River.

Fire crews responding to the scene at 299 Montaup St. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday found smoke pouring out of a second-floor window.

One resident, whose name was not released, was injured and taken to the hospital.

There is no word on this person condition at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

