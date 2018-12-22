Fall River armed robbery suspect apprehended with help of bystanders

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Fall River man accused of robbing a man at gunpoint Friday was apprehended with the help of several bystanders, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in the area of the traffic rotary on North Main Street about 10:30 p.m. learned that a person in dark clothes and a ski mask had just approached a group of men, demanded cash and while displaying a firearm, according to Fall River police.

When officers arrived, they saw three individuals struggling with a man on the sidewalk.

The suspect was identified as Quincy Sears of Fall River.

Sears was still wearing the ski mask when officers arrived.

He is facing charges of armed robbery, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and intimidation of a witness.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)