FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - In Fall River, city leaders are bringing in backup; crews from out of state and private contractors have been in the community helping with snow removal.

The city received more than 100 pieces of equipment from New York.

The Massachusetts National Guard also deployed to the city to support emergency services.

A parking ban and travel ban remain in Fall River, where schools are closed for the rest of the week.

