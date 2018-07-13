Fall River child rapist sentenced to 8 to 10 years

A 32-year-old Fall River man, who raped and assaulted two young relatives, was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison.

Lamar Haston pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to two counts of rape by force and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Friday.

During the trial, jurors heard how Haston sexually assaulted two young relatives, ages 11 and 13, on multiple occasions in 2015.

“This defendant sexually abused two young girls who had placed their trust in him as their relative. He took advantage of their age and his access to them in the home and engaged in very offensive criminal conduct,” Quinn said. “Fortunately, the victims did not have to testify in this case. I hope they can move forward with their lives. The sentence imposed by the court was well -eserved.”

Upon his release, Haston will be on supervised probation for 10 years.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)