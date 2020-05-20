Fall River church choosing to stay the course with socially distant service

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Places fo worship were given the go-ahead to open back up immediately in Phase One of Governor Charlie Baker’s plan to reopen the state — but, one Fall River church is choosing to stay the course with their socially distant services.

Since Easter Sunday, Pastor Michael Montag has been holding “drive-in” services at the Calvary Temple.

Car horns have replaced the voice of the congregation who now sit bumper-to-bumper in the back parking lot instead of side-by-side.

For now, the community will have to crack their windows to hear the message even though Baker has cleared religious services to be held inside at 40 percent capacity.

For Montag, this is safer.

“We think the best thing for our church for two weeks is to still meet in the parking lot,” he told 7NEWS.

Over the course of the next two weeks, ushers will be trained on how to distance the congregation from one another and pews will be blocked off and congregants will be required to wear masks.

“We have to create a seating situation that allows for people, families, to be 6-feet apart. we have to make sure no one says in the building when the service is over,” Montag said.

Offering boxes will also be set up at the back of the church so baskets are not passed from one person to another.

Montag said, “we want to make sure we can do everything appropriate with the governor’s requirements. make sure everyone has is safe while we are meeting together.”

