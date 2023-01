FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Shepherd Parish on Main Street in Fall River was vandalized Wednesday afternoon.

The statue of the infant Jesus was smashed and a bottle of bleach was poured over the state of the Virgin Mary.

There is no word on who may be behind the crime.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)