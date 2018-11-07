FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fall River City Council has requested that embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia resigns from office.

The council met Tuesday and cast an 8-1 vote of “no confidence” in the 26-year-old mayor who was arrested and charged in October with using investments in a company he formed as his “own personal ATM.”

Members also voted 6-3 to request Correia step down from his position.

A federal indictment alleges Correia collected more than $360,000 from investors to develop the SnoOwl app, which was supposed to help businesses connect with consumers, but he instead spent more than $230,000 of the investor funds to bankroll a lavish lifestyle and advance his political career.

He has pleaded not guilty and has said that he will not resign.

