FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fall River City Council has scheduled a recall election to replace embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia.

Voters will decide whether Correia will leave office on March 12 after he refused to resign last week.

“I don’t see resigning as an option,” he told 7News. “I see it as if the people want to have a recall election and reaffirm I should continue to be the mayor despite everything going on, then they should have the right to voice their opinion. If they choose otherwise and choose another mayor, then that’s OK too, but we’re looking to win. We’re looking to do what we’ve done the last three years.”

Correia is facing tax and wire fraud charges after prosecutors say he used investments in a company he formed to fund a lavish lifestyle.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)