FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fall River City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to schedule a recall election to replace embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia after he refused to resign last week.

The council had given Correia until Dec. 26 to resign as he faces tax and wire fraud charges after prosecutors say he used investments in a company he formed to fund a lavish lifestyle.

“I don’t see resigning as an option,” he told 7News. “I see it as if the people want to have a recall election and reaffirm I should continue to be the mayor despite everything going on, then they should have the right to voice their opinion. If they choose otherwise and choose another mayor, then that’s OK too, but we’re looking to win. We’re looking to do what we’ve done the last three years.”

Now that Correia has refused, it will be up to voters to decide if he should go.

