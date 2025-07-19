FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was an evening filled with many emotions as a community that has been in mourning all week gathered together to help find the dozens of survivors of the Gabriel House fire in Fall River find a way to move forward.

The line wasn’t just out the door — it was all the way around the block.

“Words can’t explain it,” one attendee said. “It’s overwhelming. it’s mind-boggling what the people have done.”

The people of Fall River came together Friday to raise money for those who survived Sunday’s deadly fire at the Gabriel House assisted-living facility that left 9 people dead and dozens injured, including firefighters.

James Dixon is one of the 70 survivors who now has to find a new home. He said the week has been “hell.”

“I love seeing the community come together they way they have,’ he said. “It makes my heart warm.”

The fundraiser turning the St. John’s Athletic Club into standing-room only venue with a raffle and food from local restaurants.

Organizers say they are hoping to raise $100,000 for those impacted by the fire.

