FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fall River community came together Monday to honor the lives of the 10 people who were killed when the Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility went up in flames one year ago.



A group gathered in front of the now-vacant building, remembering the victims with the symbolic release of 10 doves. A bell tolled as each of their names were read out loud.

Michael Pimental is among the survivors of the fire. He took the time to remember those who lost their lives.

“I’m trying not to remember how these people died, I want to remember how they lived,” Pimental said. “They’re in God’s hands; they’re in a better place. I picture them going to a Red Sox game, and there’s no more canes or wheelchairs, no power chairs, they’re walking out.”

The 73-year-old double-amputee recalled how he was carried out of the building on a ladder by a firefighter as thick, black smoke spread throughout the building.

“I was terrified, terrified. Me and everybody else were screaming out those windows.”

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said the lack of fire doors in hallways, sprinkler issues, and air conditioners blocking windows contributed to the tragedy. Now the state is moving to require that assisted living facilities be inspected annually by the local fire department. The chief said his team will work closely with experts from sprinkler and fire alarm companies.

“The fire department’s involvement gives us the teeth that we need to make sure that they’re having those inspections done,” Bacon said.

Bacon is now working with the state and federal officials to strengthen those inspections.

Gabriel House and its owner released a statement, saying, “The victims are ever in our hearts and in our prayers. We offer our condolences, also, to the residents who lost their home that night.”

The statement went on to say the building’s sprinkler system had passed an inspection five days before the fire. The owner of Gabriel House faces about a dozen lawsuits filed by victims and their loved ones. Pimental is among the plaintiffs.

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