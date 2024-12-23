FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fall River community is rallying around a young boy who was born with a rare medical condition and is now in need of an organ transplant.

Tayten St. Martin is living with Kabuki Syndrome, a genetic condition which requires lifelong medical treatment and can impact physical appearance as well as heart and kidney function. His mother, Courtney Levesque, said he is a fighter.

“He’s brought so much joy into our lives, which makes everything easier that we go through because he takes it like a champ,” she said. “His strength gives me strength.”

Levesque said what the family needs now is help from the community.

“At first, we were trying to manage it ourselves,” she said.

Having already undergone 10 operations, Tayten is now in need of a kidney transplant and both emotionally and financially, it’s starting to add up for the family.

To donate to support them, visit this fundraising campaign page.

