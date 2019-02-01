FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River’s district fire chief who allegedly led troopers on a drunken chase through Dartmouth last month is set to face a judge on Friday.

Ambrose Smith, 54, was released on public recognizance bail following his Jan. 11 arraignment in Fall River District Court on the charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at a red light, and marked lanes violation.

Troopers responding to several reports of a pickup truck driving erratically on the eastbound side of Interstate 195 on Jan. 11 around 12:50 a.m. attempted to stop Smith but he refused to pull over, according to state police.

Troopers, with the help of Dartmouth police officers, were able to stop Smith in the area of Faunce Corner Road.

Smith, whose truck had no tires on the front wheels, hit speeds of 65 mph during the pursuit despite having sparks shooting from under his vehicle, according to a police report. The vehicle is said to have rolled over a trooper’s foot before coming to a complete stop.

He was arrested near the Dartmouth Mall.

Smith allegedly admitted to drinking at St. James Pub in Fall River and King’s Inn in North Dartmouth.

He has taken a personal leave from work.

