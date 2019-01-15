Fall River district fire chief accused of leading troopers on drunken chase

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River’s district fire chief is facing criminal charges after authorities say he led troopers on a drunken chase through Dartmouth early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to several reports of a pickup truck driving erratically on the eastbound side of Interstate 195 about 12:50 a.m. attempted to stop 54-year-old Ambrose Smith but he refused to pull over, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A chase ensued when Smith left the highway, authorities said. Troopers, with the help of Dartmouth police officers, were able to stop Smith in the area of Faunce Corner Road.

Smith, whose truck had no tires on the front wheels, hit speeds of 65 mph during the pursuit despite having sparks shooting from under his vehicle, the Providence Journal reports.

He was arrested near the Dartmouth Mall on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at a red light, and marked lanes violation.

He has since been arraigned in Fall River District Court.

The president of Fall River Firefighter’s Union told the newspaper that a “disciplinary hearing is not currently pending.”

