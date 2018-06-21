Fall River family says therapy sheep missing, may have been stolen

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Fall River says two sheep were stolen from their backyard — and they’re more than just family pets.

The family says the sheep are therapy animals for their children, who are living with autism.

It is believed the animals were stolen because a hole was found in the fencing for the animals.

Family members say they hope if someone did take the sheep, they return them.

“We have multiple kids and some have autism and ADHD anxiety and it was something that soothed them in a way that no other therapy animal could do,” said owner Sarah Morin.

The family says if anyone spots the sheep, they should not be chased. Instead, call animal control in Fall River.

