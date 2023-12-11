Twelve people were displaced from their homes Sunday night following a fire in Fall River.

Flames from a garage fire spread to two homes, with the wet and windy weather making firefighters’ efforts to quell the blaze more difficult.

“There were probably six structures within five minutes that would have been involved if the fire didn’t get knocked down when it did,” Fall River Fire Chief Roger St. Martin said.

One individual, a bystander who went into the structure to check that all residents has exited, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)