FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fall River fire department released a report about the deadly fire at the Gabriel House over the summer.

The report outlines the challenges first responders faced and what they can learn from the tragedy.

10 people were killed when the assisted living facility caught fire back in July.

The fire department said the building’s design, with many window AC units surrounded by Plywood, and no hallway fire doors to stop the spread, made the response difficult.

Firefighter staffing levels also presented challenges.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)