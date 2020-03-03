Fall River firefighter arrested after allegedly soliciting a child in Rhode Island

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River firefighter is facing solicitation charges after asking a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for sex, Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday.

Edward Mathias, 40, of Fall River, was arrested on charges of indecent solicitation of a child and electronically sending indecent material to a minor after an investigation determined he solicited a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for sex and was arrested after going to a prearranged location to meet the person, police said.

Mathias was arraigned at Third Division District Court and released on $2,500 personal recognizance bail on the condition that he have no contact with children and restricted internet use.

