Fall River firefighters make first day of kindergarten special for son of fallen brother

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River boy made a grand entrance on his first day of Kindergarten as firefighters lined a walkway high-fiving and cheering him on.

In 2015 Logan Franco’s father, Adam Franco, a Fall River firefighter, died of cancer.

Fellow firefighters wanted to make his first day of kindergarten a special day for the son of their fallen brother.

After only eight months with the fire department, Adam Franco was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The fire chief says despite his illness, he continued to serve the community.

