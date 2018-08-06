Fall River gang officers arrest 2 on weapons charges

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Fall River Police Department’s Crime & Gang Impact Task Force arrested two alleged members of a violent street gang known as the “Asian Boyz” on weapons charges after a video was posted on social media of them pointing firearms toward a camera, officials said.

Officers surveilling 14 Downing St., a known “Asian Boyz” hangout, on July 26 spotted 19-year-old Christopher Dejesus and a 16-year-old standing in the front yard, according to a Fall River Police Department press release issued Monday morning.

Both Dejesus and the teen were arrested after trying to flee the area on foot.

While searching the basement of the home, police say they found a Springfield Armory 1911 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a loaded high capacity magazine and a plastic bag containing 12 rounds of ammunition hidden in the drop ceiling.

Dejesus was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possessing ammunition without an FID card with one prior violent/drug crime conviction.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released because of their age, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and committing a firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime conviction.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)