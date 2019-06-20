Fall River gas station clerk fends of knife-wielding robber with chair

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help identifying a would-be armed robber who threatened a gas station clerk with a knife on Wednesday before being fought off with a chair.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Shell gas station on Plymouth Avenue about 5 a.m. spoke with the clerk who said a black man wearing a black jacket with a blue hoodie underneath had just entered the store, threatened him with a knife, and fled with cigarettes, according to Fall River police.

Surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the clerk fighting off the man with his chair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River Det. Luis Vertentes at 508-676-8511 ext. 260.

