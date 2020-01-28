Fall River high school shuts bathrooms in vaping crackdown

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A high school in Fall River is periodically shutting down bathrooms to prevent teen vaping, drawing the ire of some students and parents.

The policy at Durfee High School, which began last month, periodically closes the majority of bathrooms to prevent vaping during the school day.

The principal says vaping has been down since the policy began, but parents and students said the school’s entire population is being punished because of a few people.

The policy says students with legitimate emergencies are allowed to use the bathroom.

