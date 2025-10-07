FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River became the latest town to experience crowd chaos, shortly after a similar incident in Boston’s South End early Sunday morning.

Police said nearly 200 participants blocked innovation Way Sunday night, preventing an ambulance from passing.

Vehicles performed burnouts and donuts and fireworks were set off in the street.

Officers towed four vehicles and made five arrests at the scene.

Two man appeared in court for the South End street takeover yesterday; police said about 100 mostly young people took part in that street takeover, hurling fireworks and poles at police.

Julian Bowers, 18, and William Cantwell, 19, of Rhode Island, pleaded not guilty.

Police said these meetups are coordinated and are often planned online.

Similar incidents also happened in Brockton, Randolph, and Middleboro.

