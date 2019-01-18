Fall River man accused of stabbing victim during botched drug deal, attacking 60-year-old woman

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man was arrested on a slew of charges after authorities say he stabbed a man during a botched drug deal Thursday, just days after he slashed and robbed a 60-year-old woman.

Officers responding to a report of a bloodied man on the ground in the area of 429 East Main St. about 6 a.m. found 24-year-old Brent Prescott bleeding from the face and hand, according to Fall River police.

Prescott was taken to an area hospital after he told officers that he was involved in a drug deal gone wrong, police said. While investigators were canvassing the area, they learned a 26-year-old man had also been taken from the scene with stab wounds.

Upon arriving at the hospital, officers spoke with a 27-year-old man who drove the victim to the hospital. The individual said they had picked up Prescott so he could purchase drugs for them, police said. Prescott then allegedly stabbed the victim before falling out of the vehicle he was riding in as the driver sped off.

Prescott was treated and booked on charges including assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and armed assault to rob.

Investigators also identified Prescott as a suspect in an armed robbery on Sunday night that left a woman with a slashed hand.

Prescott allegedly approached the woman from behind, grabbed her purse, cut her hand with knife, and knocked her into the street.

He’s also been charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 and armed robbery.

It’s not clear when Prescott will be called to court.

