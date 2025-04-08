WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man appeared in court Tuesday in connection with a double murder that took place in Worcester last year.

Sheldon Thorpe, 22, hid his face as he was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to rob, unlawful carry of a rifle, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a rifle in the commission of a felony.

Thorpe was arrested in Dorchester Monday in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and woman at a Worcester apartment complex on Nov. 21, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Two other men — Shaquille Watford, 21, of Weymouth, and Jefferey Toney, 29, of Attleboro — have also been arrested in connection with that killing, police said.

