RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested after he was accused of assaulting a Canton Public Schools bus driver in front of several children during a dispute Tuesday morning, Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag announced Wednesday.

Aaron Jamahl Whitehead, 31, was arrested in Stoughton Wednesday evening. He is charged with Assault and Battery on a Person Over the Age of 60, Witness Intimidation, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Disorderly Conduct.

On Tuesday at approximately 8:24 a.m., Randolph police responded to Avalon Drive for a report that a school bus driver had been assaulted. When officers arrived, they learned a First Student Transportation school bus driver for Canton Public Schools, a 65-year-old Fall River man, had been assaulted by a parent.

Marag said Whitehead stopped his vehicle in front of the school bus while it was picking up students in Canton, and tried to have his child board at a location that was not their assigned stop. He said Whitehead became angry after the bus driver told him boarding at an unscheduled stop was against company policy.

Police said Whitehead followed the bus to its next stop on Avalon Drive in Randolph and when the bus arrived and opened its doors for students, Whitehead boarded the bus and confronted the driver. Police told 7NEWS that Whitehead struck the driver multiple times and threw his cell phone before leaving the scene.

Marag said several young children were on the bus at the time.

In a statement, Marag wrote in part, “School bus drivers perform an important job every day transporting children safely to and from school, and this type of violence will not be tolerated.”

People who live in the area said incidents like this are uncommon.

“I just think it was wrong,” said Cheryl Sailsman, who lives in the neighborhood. “Keep your hands to yourself. Just address it acting like an adult. Adults should be adults.”

The bus driver was treated at the scene by Randolph Fire Department paramedics and taken to the hospital.

Whitehead is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court.

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