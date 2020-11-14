Fall River man arrested on drug, weapons charges

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested on a raft of charges after loaded guns, drugs, and money were seized from his home on Friday in Fall River, officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant at an apartment on Johnson Street found the suspect, Jeriane Roman, 25, and placed him under arrest on drug trafficking charges, police said.

A search of the apartment turned up a ziplock bag of approximately 252 grams of suspected cocaine, another bag of 1.9 grams of suspected cocaine, two digital scales, and other items commonly used in the packaging, distributing, and selling of illegal drugs, police said.

More than $62,000 in cash, two loaded handguns, and a money counting machine were later found in the bedroom, according to police.

He will be charged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams, possession of a Class B substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition without an FID card.

