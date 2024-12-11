FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police said a man got stuck in a chimney while trying to hide from officers.

Police were executing a search warrant at a home on Canal Street Tuesday night when they said a man they were looking for jumped out of a window.

He then tried to hide in a chimney and got stuck.

The fire department had to break into the chimney to free him.

