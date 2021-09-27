FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man is facing criminal charges in connection with a stabbing on Sunday night that left another man critically injured, police said.

Chance Costa, 24, was arrested on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing substantial injury and armed assault to murder, according to the Fall River Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Plymouth Avenue found a victim suffering from numerous stab wounds to his torso.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Costa was taken into custody following a foot a chase.

It’s not clear when Costa will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)