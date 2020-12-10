Fall River man facing charges following historic drug bust

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man was arrested after a historic drug bust in the city last week yielded an array of drugs, money, and weapons, officials announced Thursday.

Milton Bertrand, 48, has been charged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams, trafficking a Class A drug over 36 grams, possession of a non-large capacity firearm, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza.

Officers and DEA agents executing a search warrant at a home on Sunset Hill on Dec. 4 seized three kilos of cocaine, 20 bags of fentanyl, compressed fentanyl pills, more than $9,000 in cash, and 400,000-volt stun gun, among other contraband, Cardoza said.

In a statement, Cardoza called the bust the “largest drug seizure in department history.”

“This is the largest drug seizure in department history. We are fully committed to addressing gun violence and drug trafficking in our community,” he said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

