Fall River man facing charges in connection with shooting death of man, 14-year-old

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man was taken into custody Friday in connection with the shooting death of a man and a 14-year-old boy earlier this week, officials said.

Jeremy Holmes, 18, will be arraigned in Fall River District Court Monday on charges of carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, according to a release issued by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III and Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza.

Holmes was arrested around 8:15 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Hotel in Burlington.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near Griffin Park on Tuesday found Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, both of Fall River, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

A third victim, a 19-year-old Fall River man, was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment. He is expected to recover.

The incident remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of Miguel’s family.

