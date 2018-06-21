Fall River man facing drug trafficking charges

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man is facing drug trafficking charges after state police found more than 80 grams of crack cocaine, pills, and $1,300 cash during a traffic stop, officials said.

Troopers who stopped a 1995 Toyota Corolla at the intersection of South Main and Charles streets Tuesday night noticed the driver, Wilson F. Colon Jr., 26, retrieving an item from the center console and placing it in his pocket, according to state police.

During a pat frisk, the troopers allegedly found a large bag containing 15 smaller clear plastic bags holding a total of 59 grams of suspected crack cocaine. A search of the vehicle revealed another clear plastic bag with 27 grams of suspected powder cocaine in the glove box, five Percocet pills, and $1,364 in cash.

Colon was arrested on charges including trafficking in cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, and illegal possession of Percocet.

