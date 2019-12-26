Fall River man held without bail after body found in woods

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Fall River man has been ordered held without bail in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in the woods on Christmas Eve.

Jose Amador, 23, pleaded not guilty Thursday in the killing of Gary Werra.

The 39-year-old Fall River resident was found dead around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the railroad tracks behind the Gold Medal Bakery complex.

WJAR-TV reports Amador allegedly stabbed Werra to death during a dispute at Werra’s house while the two were fixing a boiler.

They say Amador then asked his sister to drive him a secluded location to dump the body.

The sister told police she complied out of fear, then immediately told her boyfriend and his family, who then contacted police.

WPRI-TV reports Amador didn’t speak in court Thursday and was represented by a court-appointed lawyer. He’s due back in court Jan. 22.

