Fall River man killed in fatal Dorchester crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Sunday morning in Dorchester.

Troopers responding to 911 calls for a car off the roadway just before 7 a.m. on Route 93 south found a 1998 Mercedes sedan that went over a guardrail half a mile from Exit 15, state police said.

The driver, identified as a 45-year-old Fall River man, was found unconscious and seriously injured outside of the vehicle, police said.

The man died at the scene, according to Boston EMS.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

