WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 29-year-old Fall River man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westport late Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported single motorcycle crash on Main Road around 11:30 p.m. found a Harley Davidson motorcycle that had gone off the road and suffered significant damage, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

About 50 feet away rom the motorcycle, the operator, John Soares, IV, was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office along with the Westport Police Department.

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