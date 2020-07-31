FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man was sentenced earlier this week to serve three to four years in state prison after he left the scene of a fatal crash in June of 2018, authorities said.

Irvin Dominguez Cruz, 40, was convicted of indictments charging him with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene-death resulting in early March after a jury trial.

On June 14, 2018, Cruz was driving a large Enterprise box truck traveling south on Highland Avenue in Fall River when he took a left turn onto Courtney Street, the entrance way of Royal Crest Apartments, without signaling or braking, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said.

Christopher Mills, 29, of Taunton, was riding his motorcycle north on Highland Avenue at the time and struck the truck in the area of the rear passenger side wheels after the truck reportedly blocked his lane of travel, giving him no time to stop.

The impact left a dent in the box of the truck and damaged its rim.

The motorcycle skidded for 57 feet before striking the truck, Quinn said.

Mills was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers searched the area for the box truck but could not locate it.

Minutes after the crash, Officer Derek Pereira saw a box truck traveling south on Robeson Street towards President Avenue, already more than a mile from Royal Crest.

Investigators later found Cruz at his Royal Crest apartment and learned that he was driving the box truck, which he had brought back to a storage yard in Stoughton, according to Quinn.

Cruz’s boss reported that Cruz had called him for a ride home from Stoughton. During the ride from Stoughton to Fall River, Cruz allegedly made no mention of the damage to his boss’ truck, nor did he speak about the prior crash.

His boss drove by the crash scene on the way to Cruz’s apartment where he discussed the matter with his wife and went to sleep, Quinn said.

“Not only did the defendant cause the accident that resulted in the victim’s death, but he left the scene and had to be arrested by the police,” Quinn said in a statement. “He made no effort to turn himself in. As tragic as this case is for the victim’s family, I hope they feel that there has been some measure of accountability for their loved one’s death.”

