PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Fall River man was sentenced to prison in early April after authorities found he had a ghost gun, a large capacity magazine, and cocaine at a home in Lincoln, R.I. last year, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office.

David Stuart, 33, was given seven years in Rhode Island state prison after pleading nolo contendere on April 2 to his charges, the office said in a statement.

He was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a firearm by a fugitive from justice, and possession of a large capacity magazine.

In March 2023, Massachusetts authorities asked Rhode Island police to find Stuart, as he was considered a “violent fugitive,” the statement said. He was arrested that month after leaving a home on Old River Road in Lincoln.

Investigators seized two baggies of cocaine from Stuart and later returned to the home to conduct a court-authorized search, the statement said. There, police found a .40 caliber semi-automatic ghost gun, a large capacity magazine, and $2,600 in cash, according to the statement.

A ghost gun is a privately made, unregistered, and untraceable firearm.

