Raymond Roberts Sr. of Fall River is the winner of six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he purchased for the drawing that took place Wednesday, December 14.

Roberts cited “intuition” as his reason for purchasing multiple tickets with the same numbers. The numbers are a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he has been playing in multiple draw games for over 20 years.

Roberts, a Vietnam era veteran, claimed his prizes Thursday, December 15 at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. He chose the $390,000 cash option on five of his prizes for a total of $1,950,000 (before taxes). Choosing the annuity option for one of his prizes, he received the first of a minimum of 20 annual payments of $25,000 (before taxes). He plans on using a portion of his winnings to buy a motorcycle.

He purchased his winning tickets at Royal Liquors located at 4263 N. Main St. in Fall River. The store receives a total of $30,000 in bonuses ($5,000 for each of the six tickets) for its sale of these tickets.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

