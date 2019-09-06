Fall River mayor arrested for allegedly extorting marijuana vendors for cash

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The embattled mayor of Fall River was arrested by law enforcement officers on Friday morning for allegedly extorting at least four marijuana vendors for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, according to officials.

Mayor Jasiel Correia II, 27, who is currently facing a federal trial for fraud and tax evasion, is expected to be arraigned Friday in federal court in Boston on extortion, theft and bribery, and false statement charges.

A superseding indictment filed Friday indicates Correia allegedly agreed to issue non-opposition letters to marijuana vendors, which are required in order to operate in Massachusetts, in return for cash bribes and other payments.

The alleged bribes ranged from about $100,000 to $250,000 in cash, campaign contributions, and mortgage discharges, according to United States Attorney Andrew. E. Lelling. Marijuana was also said to be exchanged for resale.

Lelling said Correia ran Fall River as a “pay-to-play institution” and used his position as a “personal ATM,” citing one incident in which he received $75,000 in cash in the back of a car, and in exchange, he handed over a letter allowing a marijuana business to operate in the city.

The indictment also says Correia also allegedly extorted a building owner for cash and a Rolex watch worth about $10,000 in exchange for the approval of, payments for, and permits for excavating work to activate the water supply to a commercial building.

Genoveva Andrade, Correia’s former chief of staff, was also arrested Friday on charges including extortion and bribery, according to the FBI.

Correia is also accused of forcing Andrade to give him half of her $78,000 salary and almost all of a $10,000 “snow stipend” in return for appointing her and allowing her to keep her city job.

Correia pleaded not guilty last year to collecting more than $360,000 from investors to develop an app that was supposed to help businesses connect with consumers but instead spent more than $230,000 of the investor funds to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said.

The 27-year-old was recalled and re-elected on the same night last March.

Correia, who was first elected at age 23, is running for re-election.

An investigation into Correia’s alleged public corruption in ongoing.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was arrested this morning by @FBIBoston IRS-CI & @HUDOIG special agents at his home. He’s accused of conspiring to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from marijuana companies. Details to follow at 11 a.m. press conference @DMAnews1 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 6, 2019

Also arrested this morning was Genoveva Andrade, the former chief of staff to Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, on extortion and bribery charges. She was taken into custody in Boston by @FBIBoston IRS-CI & @HUDOIG special agents. More details at 11 a.m. press conference @DMAnews1 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 6, 2019

#BREAKING Fall River Mayor arrested for allegedly extorting marijuana vendors for cash. 4 others also charged. Press conference at 11:00 @FBIBoston @IRSnews @MassOIG — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) September 6, 2019

