Fall River mayor given 5 days to quit or face recall

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The Fall River City Council is giving Mayor Jasiel Correia five days to step down or face a recall election.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a motion allowing the city clerk to send Correia a letter letting him know he has five days to resign.

If he refuses, it will be up to voters to decide if he should go.

Correia was charged with tax and wire fraud in October. Prosecutors say he used investments in a company he formed to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Correia has said the only way he would be removed from office would be through a recall.

More than 4,500 signatures were obtained by organizers — nearly double what’s required for a recall. Correia has alleged some of the signatures aren’t valid.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)