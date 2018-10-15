Fall River mayor given eviction notice just days after arrest

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River’s 26-year-old mayor was given an eviction notice Monday, just days after he was was arrested and charged with using investments in a company he formed as his “own personal ATM” to enjoy casinos and adult entertainment, buy a Mercedes, and pay down student loan debt.

The notice was left on the door of Jasiel Correi’s Bank Street apartment, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office. He was not home at the time.

Correia was arrested Thursday in Bridgewater and charged with wire fraud and filing false tax returns. He pleaded not guilty in Boston’s federal court, told reporters that he believes he will be vindicated and said he will “absolutely not” resign.

Correia collected more than $360,000 from investors to develop an app that was supposed to help businesses connect with consumers, federal authorities said. Instead, he spent more than $230,000 of the investor funds to bankroll a lavish lifestyle and advance his political career, officials said.

Correia has 30 days to comply with the eviction notice.

No additional details were immediately available.

