Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia announces he will not resign

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has announced that he will not step down ahead of Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline imposed by the city council, a decision that is expected to trigger a recall election.

Correia posted the letter to the city council on Twitter along with a message saying, “Letter to the council.. we are in campaign mode!”

In the letter, Correia says, “The decision to resign or not to resign is not solely my decision. The answer to this question rests with the people of our City.”

The city council voted unanimously on Dec. 18 to inform the mayor he had five days to resign or face a recall election.

The letter concludes, “It is because of my strong belief that the choice rests with the people of our City that I ask the public once again to reaffirm their vote for me, Jasiel Correia II.

An attorney representing Correia delivered a letter to the group during the Dec. 18 meeting, saying they don’t have the authority to take this action.

“We are not going to be intimidated by these tactics,” councilor Bradford L. Kilby said while holding up the letter. “This is really turning into a circus.”

Councilor Pam Laliberte-Lebeau added, “Here’s another threat from the mayor through a new attorney trying to get this council not to take action. This is an exact reason I personally signed the recall petition. This is ridiculous.”

Correia was charged with tax and wire fraud in October. Prosecutors say he used investments in a company he formed to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Correia has said the only way he would be removed from office would be through a recall.

More than 4,500 signatures were obtained by organizers — nearly double what’s required for a recall.

Correia has alleged that some of the signatures aren’t valid.

