2 Fall River men arrested on drug charges

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men were arrested after more than 100 grams to cocaine was found during a traffic stop, state police said.

Emmanuel Berrios, 28, and Mark Avery, 43, was arrested Friday afternoon after members of the State Police Gang Unit found about 160 grams of suspected cocaine after stopping a 2004 Nissan Maxima for motor vehicle violations on Plymouth Avenue in Fall River, according to police.

Berrios is facing a charge of trafficking a Class B substance, cocaine, over 100 grams.

Avery was arrested after troopers determined he was the subject of four default warrants out of Fall River District Court for narcotics offenses.

