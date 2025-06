FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River police officer was taken to the hospital Sunday after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle, officials said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident on Main Street. He was listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

