FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River police officer accused of drunkenly barging into a stranger’s home appeared before a judge Thursday.

Prosecutors said that last month, 26-year-old David Silvia banged on the door of a home, calling the name of a woman who did not live at that location.

They said Silvia then forced his way inside; officers later found him nearby.

“Our military, police officers, probation officers and certain core personnel, see things during their career or see things in their lives and it creates situations like PTSD or depression or anxiety,” Rene Brown, Silvia’s attorney, said outside of court. “And you know it’s a lot difficult for individuals in these high risk jobs to get help, because unfortunately, the stigma’s still there, right?”

Silvia pleaded not guilty to charges including breaking and entering. He is due back in court in August.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)