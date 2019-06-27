Fall River officer indicted for allegedly using ‘excessive’ force, violating civil rights

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River police officer accused of using “excessive and unnecessary force” in four separate incidents dating back to 2014 was indicted Thursday by a Bristol County grand jury on charges related to the abuse of his authority as a law enforcement officer.

Michael Pessoa, a 17-year veteran of the Fall River Police Department, was indicted on charges including one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced.

An investigation into Pessoa’s alleged behavior was launched in March after the Fall River Police Department was made aware of alleged incidents that occurred in 2014, 2018 and twice in 2019.

In addition to abusing his authority, the 40-year-old officer is accused of violating the civil rights of arrestees and filing false police reports.

The victims in at least three of the four cases received injuries that required trips to the hospital, according to the district attorney’s office.

Pessoa is expected to be arraigned on the indictments in Fall River Superior Court.

