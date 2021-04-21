Fall River police apologize after staffer reportedly shares Facebook post criticizing George Floyd from department account

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River Police Department staffer shared and then reportedly deleted a Facebook post that appeared to criticize George Floyd, whose killer was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter in the Black man’s death, which triggered worldwide protests, violence,and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in America.

The social media post was a screenshot of a tweet that read, “Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back. Imagine where we’d be if George had done the same,” The Herald News reported.

The department had deleted the post by Wednesday afternoon and issued an apologetic statement that read, “It is with regret that the Fall River Police Department’s Facebook page was accessed by personnel who inadvertently re-posted an opinion that was meant for their own personal account. The posting in no way represents the opinion of the Chief of Police or the Fall River Police Department. We will continue our commitment toward transparency and building relationships with our community.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and taken away to prison after jurors swiftly found him guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd, 46, died May 25 after being arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market.

Bystander video taken outside the market showed Floyd gasping repeatedly, “I can’t breathe,” as Chauvin pressed his knee on or close to Floyd’s neck for what authorities say was 9 1/2 minutes.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.

